Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 328,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

