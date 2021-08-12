Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

VERU stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 37,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of -243.92 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the second quarter worth $110,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

