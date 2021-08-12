Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 384 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,489. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.