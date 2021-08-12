Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 331 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

AAWW traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 6,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.91. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

