Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,797 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.