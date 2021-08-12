Versant Capital Management Inc Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 175,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 260.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,015. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.04. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

