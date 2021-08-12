Versant Capital Management Inc Has $43,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 56.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 39,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

