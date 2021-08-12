Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 11,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,907. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

