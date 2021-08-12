Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in The Southern by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,772. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

