Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

GWB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.