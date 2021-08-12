Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

