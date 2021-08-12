Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
