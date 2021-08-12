Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

MFG stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

