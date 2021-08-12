Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,642 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBL stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

