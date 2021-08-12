Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

