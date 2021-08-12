Veriti Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.69. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

