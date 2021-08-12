Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.16 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

