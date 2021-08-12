Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Announces Earnings Results

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $684.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

