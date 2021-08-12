Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vapotherm in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $684.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $357,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

