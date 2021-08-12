Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $35,358,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. 12,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,950. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

