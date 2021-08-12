Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 287.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. 302,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $73.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

