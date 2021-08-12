Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 124,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $161.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.