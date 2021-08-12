Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,224. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.