Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,578 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 496,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010,367. General Motors has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

