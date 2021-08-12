Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAVM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,419. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

