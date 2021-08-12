Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 62,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

