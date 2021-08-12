US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Ventura now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

