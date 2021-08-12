Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.83 million, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.