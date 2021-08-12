urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 59.96% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. urban-gro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,678. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Get urban-gro alerts:

In other news, COO Jim Dennedy bought 8,500 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $65,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,570 over the last three months.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.