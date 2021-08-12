Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

