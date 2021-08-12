UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPH. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 9,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UpHealth stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

