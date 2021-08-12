UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 36,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $97,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

