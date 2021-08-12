UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $405.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.00. The stock has a market cap of $382.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

