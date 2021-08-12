UniLend Price Up 48.5% Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. UniLend has a total market cap of $30.11 million and $9.91 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

