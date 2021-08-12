Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 11.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 21,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,753,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)
Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
