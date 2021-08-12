Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 11.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 21,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,753,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

