Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

