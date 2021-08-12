Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.41.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $367.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

