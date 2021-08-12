UBS Group Begins Coverage on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of NIU stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after buying an additional 907,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

