U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.83. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 106.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

