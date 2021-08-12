Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 16,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,578,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,181,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,394,617.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,575 shares of company stock worth $847,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.