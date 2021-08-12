Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 16,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99.
In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,578,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,181,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,394,617.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,575 shares of company stock worth $847,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
