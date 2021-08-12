TurtleCoin Trading Up 69.6% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and $907,876.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,095,691,303 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

