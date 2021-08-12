Truist Securiti Weighs in on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $209.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

