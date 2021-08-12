Truist Securiti Comments on BellRing Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for BellRing Brands in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 646,248 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $10,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 193.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 122,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.