Truist Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $54.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by Truist from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,355. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.