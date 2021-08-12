Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

TRIN stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $403.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

