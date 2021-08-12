TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.65

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.65 and last traded at $87.65, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,532. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

