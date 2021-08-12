Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%.

NASDAQ TIG traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 5,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $502.28 million and a P/E ratio of 13.66.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIG. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

