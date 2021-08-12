Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF remained flat at $$18.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

