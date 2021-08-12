Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 167,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,546,912 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $37.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 37.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

