TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $674.27.

TDG traded down $13.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $610.11. 4,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,074. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 231.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $651.41. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

