TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TA remained flat at $C$12.52 during trading on Wednesday. 198,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,405. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -8.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.31.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.